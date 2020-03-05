Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at TD Securities

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 172.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. 1,619,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

