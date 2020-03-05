Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.47.

Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. 1,619,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at C$259,027.07.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

