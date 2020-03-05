NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.81.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 807,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,295. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 45.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 283.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.