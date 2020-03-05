NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.11 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $3.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,201,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,723,524 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

