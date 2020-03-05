NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 602,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. NuCana has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,620,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

