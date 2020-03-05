Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 329,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,825,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
