Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 329,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,825,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.