Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 7,769,782 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 9,292,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 2,536,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $5,547,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

