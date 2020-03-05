Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.41. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 7,769,782 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
