Northcoast Research Comments on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

SFM opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

