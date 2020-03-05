Northcoast Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

