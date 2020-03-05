Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Reduced by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded down $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 312,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

