Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 94.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 105.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 3,406.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.