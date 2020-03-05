Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 999,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

