NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Group L. P. Column Purchases 14,124 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 14,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $252,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 516,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

