NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.