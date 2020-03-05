NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

