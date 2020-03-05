NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) vs. Propetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Head-To-Head Survey

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

This table compares NCS Multistage and Propetro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $205.49 million 0.34 -$190.32 million ($0.24) -6.17 Propetro $1.70 billion 0.51 $173.86 million $2.00 4.31

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Propetro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Propetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage -15.97% -7.68% -5.86% Propetro 9.40% 21.83% 13.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Propetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Propetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propetro has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NCS Multistage and Propetro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 3 0 0 2.00 Propetro 0 6 4 1 2.55

NCS Multistage presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 177.03%. Propetro has a consensus price target of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 121.32%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Propetro.

Summary

Propetro beats NCS Multistage on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.