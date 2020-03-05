National Bank Financial Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$3.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.47.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.74. 1,619,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,808. The stock has a market cap of $441.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.35. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

