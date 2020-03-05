National Bank Financial Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Sector Perform

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.23% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY traded down C$11.53 on Thursday, hitting C$17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$17.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.