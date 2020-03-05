Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 1,645,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

