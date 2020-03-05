Morphic’s (MORF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MORF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MORF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 143,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,764. Morphic has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $476.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

