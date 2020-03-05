Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 10,506,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,855. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

