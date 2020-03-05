Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,997. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

