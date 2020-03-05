Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Metlife worth $68,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.