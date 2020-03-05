Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Metlife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 887,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 86,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,825,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 339,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Metlife by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 50,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 10,861,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

