Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.41. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

