Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,326,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,942. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

