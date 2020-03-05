Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,845. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.