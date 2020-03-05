Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Facilities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DR traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.26. 113,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$17.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

