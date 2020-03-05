Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) Insider Bruce Mathieson Purchases 3,687,274 Shares

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) insider Bruce Mathieson acquired 3,687,274 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$1,168,865.86 ($828,982.88).

ASX MYX traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.33 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.48. Mayne Pharma Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of A$0.77 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

