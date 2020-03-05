MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. MaxiTRANS Industries shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.23.

About MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

