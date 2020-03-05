Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Materialise updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497. The stock has a market cap of $812.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,527.53 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Materialise from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

