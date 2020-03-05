Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,993. The company has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.