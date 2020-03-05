Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.73. 6,617,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,084. The company has a market cap of $303.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.