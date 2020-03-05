Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.
MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 30,858,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,193,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
