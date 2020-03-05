Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 30,858,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,193,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

