Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,858,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,826. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

