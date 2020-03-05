Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,516. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $426.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.77.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,702 shares of company stock valued at $464,511. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

