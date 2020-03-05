MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.63.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$12.27. 394,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,968. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 218.65, a quick ratio of 217.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -138.30.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$303,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at C$1,450,084.32.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

