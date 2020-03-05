Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,625. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

