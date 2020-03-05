Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LMNX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 424,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

