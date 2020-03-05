Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LMNX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 424,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.
