Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells $7,899,851.40 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

