London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.39

London & Associated Properties plc (LON:LAS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $18.88. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 4,680 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.77.

About London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAP) is engaged in property investment and development, as well as investment in joint ventures and an associated company, Bisichi Mining PLC (Bisichi). The Company invests in the United Kingdom shopping centers and retail property whilst also manages property assets for institutional clients.

