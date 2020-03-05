Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Purchases 67,574 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 67,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $277,729.14.

LQDT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 270,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,364. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 142,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

