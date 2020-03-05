Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 1,116,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

