Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

KTOS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

