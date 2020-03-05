Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 16,974,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 659,624 shares of company stock worth $13,080,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

