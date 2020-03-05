Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after acquiring an additional 650,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,974,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,833. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

