Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,921 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,682% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.