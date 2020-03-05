Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF opened at $110.65 on Friday. Nestle has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

