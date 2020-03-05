Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 227,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.15. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

