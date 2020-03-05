Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,112.50 ($119.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

JET stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,150 ($94.05). The company had a trading volume of 162,754 shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

