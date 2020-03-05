JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $356.51

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.51 and traded as low as $319.43. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 39,634 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.76.

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

